$10.10 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.75. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $6.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $27.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $31.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.43 by ($0.12). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI opened at $169.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.