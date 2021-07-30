10,000 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.43 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

