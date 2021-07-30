$102.26 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.92 million and the lowest is $101.97 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,107. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

