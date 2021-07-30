10,227 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.10 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

