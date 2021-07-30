110,310 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

