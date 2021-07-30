$127.25 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $127.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.50 million to $128.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.76 million to $487.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $9,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

