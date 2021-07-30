1,368 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.70 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

