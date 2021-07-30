13,800 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.