15,396 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $47,163,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

