$155.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $155.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $571.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

FRGI opened at $13.56 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

