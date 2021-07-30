1,616 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

