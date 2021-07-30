16,636 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,102. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

