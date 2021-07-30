1,703 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,843,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Waste Management by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,758.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

