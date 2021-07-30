176,110 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.24% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.94. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.