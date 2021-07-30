180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,597 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

