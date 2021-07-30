180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 237.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.