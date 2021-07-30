180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.76 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

