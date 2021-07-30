$193.91 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $193.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.70 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $844.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $967.12 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.