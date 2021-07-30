19,417 Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 194.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 216,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.