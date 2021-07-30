$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06. PVH has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

