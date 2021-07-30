20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,670 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000.

Shares of IPAY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

