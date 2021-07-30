20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of PayPal by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.20. 687,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $325.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

