20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 536 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 324,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

