20 20 Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,808,481. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

