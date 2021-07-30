20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 86.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Leidos by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $107.29. 14,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

