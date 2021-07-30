20,334 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBY opened at $22.80 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

