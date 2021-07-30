2,075 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

