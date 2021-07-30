21,646 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.47. 29,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,365. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49.

