22,886 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAACU. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of HAACU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

