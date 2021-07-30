$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.