$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

