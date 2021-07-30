24,400 Shares in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in SB Financial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SB Financial Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

