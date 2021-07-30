2,561 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

