2,600 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Truist increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

