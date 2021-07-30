$271.01 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post $271.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.56 million and the lowest is $268.70 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.49. LendingTree has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.