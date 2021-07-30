$295.80 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

HUBS opened at $582.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.45 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $224.47 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.86.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

