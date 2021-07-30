295,002 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 5.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned about 1.59% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 481,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 415,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI remained flat at $$20.75 on Friday. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,134. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64.

