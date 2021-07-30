2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,350,174 shares.The stock last traded at $44.76 and had previously closed at $45.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $29,761,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 1,660.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

