$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $19.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.46. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.