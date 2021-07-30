$313.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report $313.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $327.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $3,275,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $7,498,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 986,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 198,630 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.28.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.