3,149 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.