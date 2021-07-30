$35.23 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.46 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 20,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

