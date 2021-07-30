3,570 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,570 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,980 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

BBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

