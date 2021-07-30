$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

