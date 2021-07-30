3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $213.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.87. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

