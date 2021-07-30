4,563 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

