$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $5.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 million and the highest is $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

