51,961 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

