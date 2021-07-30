51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 732,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.68. 51job has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 51job by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after acquiring an additional 528,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in 51job by 506,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

