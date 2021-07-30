$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $960,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

