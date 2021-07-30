5,580 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

CWH stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

